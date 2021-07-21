Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 juveniles accused of breaking into vehicles

Two juveniles were taken into custody following an investigation into burglarized vehicles in...
Two juveniles were taken into custody following an investigation into burglarized vehicles in Caruthersville.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were taken into custody following an investigation into burglarized vehicles in Caruthersville.

According to the police department, officers received multiple reports of car break-ins within the city on Tuesday, July 20.

During the investigation, officers identified two juvenile suspects believed to be responsible for the thefts.

The two juveniles were identified and taken into custody.

They were take to the the Pemiscot County Juvenile Office.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Governor Mike Parson will announce a new director of the Department of Health and Senior...
Gov. Parson to announce new Mo. DHSS director, vaccine incentive program
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
DEA agents in Missouri-area seize record number of fentanyl
This school year, Kingston can show off a new wardrobe and an extra boost of confidence.
Community raises money for young boy bullied at school for his clothes
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a COVID-19 hotspot advisory was...
COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties

Latest News

The Brookport Bridge will temporarily close on Thursday morning.
Brookport Bridge to temporarily close on Thursday morning
A Heartland store owner recommends teachers buy classrooms supplies early.
Store owner recommends teachers shop for supplies early
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says COVID-19 is spreading eastward in...
DHSS: COVID-19 spreading eastward in Mo.
Governor Mike Parson will announce a statewide vaccine incentive program in Missouri.
Gov. Parson to announce statewide vaccine incentive program