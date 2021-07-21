2 juveniles accused of breaking into vehicles

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were taken into custody following an investigation into burglarized vehicles in Caruthersville.

According to the police department, officers received multiple reports of car break-ins within the city on Tuesday, July 20.

During the investigation, officers identified two juvenile suspects believed to be responsible for the thefts.

The two juveniles were identified and taken into custody.

They were take to the the Pemiscot County Juvenile Office.

