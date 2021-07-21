Heartland Votes
1st death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co. since April

The newly reported death brings the total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County to 135.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported the first death from COVID-19 in the county since April.

The newly reported death was a resident in their 60s.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 135.

According to the health center, as of Wednesday, July 21, there were 33 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 9,685 with 9,510 resolved.

The 14-day positivity rate is 4.8 percent.

