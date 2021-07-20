Heartland Votes
White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19

Breaking news.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A White House staffer and an aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

The White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

The Pelosi staffer was described as a senior spokesperson, chief of state Drew Hammill said.

Both staffers will remain in quarantine while the positive tests are confirmed.

The White House staffer had no close contacts with White House prinicipals and staff.

The news was first reported by Axios.

