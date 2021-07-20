Heartland Votes
What to do if you’re getting an influx of spam calls

Better Business Bureau Regional Director Whitney Quick said these types of scam phone calls happen all the time with people.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Are you getting spam calls and want them to stop? You’re not alone.

We talked with the Better Business Bureau Regional Director Whitney Quick who said these types of scam phone calls happen all the time with people.

She said there’s technology out there that makes phone calls look local but really they aren’t from the area and could be from another country.

Quick warned to not answer these calls or else you could end up getting more of them.

“What happens is you get put on what’s called a ‘sucker list’ and then your phone number is sold over and over again. So if you have answered a number of these calls, you may notice an increase of calls coming to your cell phone or your home phone number,” she said. “The reason for it is because they’ve sold your phone number to other scammers.”

Quick said if the call is important enough, they’ll leave a voicemail.

She also wanted people to remember if it seems suspicious, to contact the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission.

