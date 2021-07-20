Vehicle hit by gunfire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting on the 300 block of South Cedarview Street.

Officers were called to the area at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

When they arrived, they learned that several shots were fired in the area and discovered that a parked car had been damaged by bullets.

No other damage was found and no injuries were reported.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

