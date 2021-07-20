Heartland Votes
U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport Bridge’ to temporarily close

The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport Bridge" will be temporarily closed on Thursday, July 22.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport Bridge” will close temporarily on Thursday morning, July 22.

According to the Kentucky Transportat Cabinet, the bridge will close at 9 a.m. and reopen around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews will make repairs to the overhead signage and right-of-way maintenance work on the bridge approaches.

Due to the placement of a bucket truck, the bridge will need to be closed to all traffic.

There will not be a marked detour. However, drivers can self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.

KYTC reminds the public, the Brookport Bridge, has a 15-ton load limit. Due to deck width, it is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9-foot, 6-inch height restriction, which prohibits most commercial trucks and prohibits all STAA trucks.

Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing the bridge.

The bridge carries vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah, Ky. and Brookport, Ill.

Also known as the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, it was opened to traffic in 1929.

