Southern Ill. Miners to host Southern Seven Health Dept. night

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Miners will host a Southern Seven Health Department night on Friday, August 20.

Gates open at 6:05 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Proceeds from the night will benefit community programs conducted through the health department’s Healthy Lifestyles Committee.

The family event will include the Fantastic Friday Night Fireworks and the Mayor Bob Butler bobblehead giveaway.

Southern Seven staff will be on hand with information about programs and services at the department, including family health and nutrition, health education, environmental health, disease prevention, head start and more.

Tickets are $7 a person.

You can buy tickets by scanning the QR code on the announcement flyer online and on the S7HD Facebook and Twitter pages.

You can also buy tickets at the ticket office on game night or by calling 618-969-8526.

