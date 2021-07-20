Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern Ill. Miners to host Southern Seven Health Dept. night

Proceeds from the night will benefit community programs conducted through the health...
Proceeds from the night will benefit community programs conducted through the health department’s Healthy Lifestyles Committee.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Miners will host a Southern Seven Health Department night on Friday, August 20.

Gates open at 6:05 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Proceeds from the night will benefit community programs conducted through the health department’s Healthy Lifestyles Committee.

The family event will include the Fantastic Friday Night Fireworks and the Mayor Bob Butler bobblehead giveaway.

Southern Seven staff will be on hand with information about programs and services at the department, including family health and nutrition, health education, environmental health, disease prevention, head start and more.

Tickets are $7 a person.

You can buy tickets by scanning the QR code on the announcement flyer online and on the S7HD Facebook and Twitter pages.

You can also buy tickets at the ticket office on game night or by calling 618-969-8526.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the crash report, the impact caused the Mazda to hit the juvenile, who was outside...
Two teens die in I-55 crash
Deputies, first responders and search and rescue dive teams spent much of the weekend searching...
Body of missing woman, vehicle swept away in flash flooding found
Shooting in Paducah sends one man to hospital
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The front end of the garbage truck was on fire.
Garbage truck catches fire in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

For every gallon of bourbon produced, approximately 10 gallons of stillage remains, with an...
Kentucky looking for solutions to bourbon industry’s surplus stillage
Leaders in Cape Girardeau, Scott City and Jackson are discussing an internet sales tax.
City councils in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City discuss internet sales tax ordinances
Lance Menard with Menard Farms said he received more than 5 inches of rainfall by Friday, which...
Recent rainfall damages some Heartland crops
A construction update on the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's new facility.
Construction update on Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's new facility