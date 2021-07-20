Sikeston partners with Mo. Dept. of Conservation to better maintain Sikeston lake

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Anglers will soon find it easier to catch a fish at a popular Sikeston fishing spot.

“I love to come out here and fish,” said Bud Lewis.

Bud Lewis spends most afternoons fishing at the Sikeston recreation Complex Lake. Now, with a new agreement between the city and Missouri Department of Conservation, city leaders hope it draws more people in.

“The biggest draws of the partnership was to make sure that people in our community had a nice place to fish and they were able to actually catch fish,” Dustin Care said.

Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Care said now the lake will be better stocked and well maintained with help from MDC.

“With us managing the lake we’re able to go out and do surveys of the fish population, determine what’s in the lake and be able to make management recommendations off of it. Be able to stock fish or even change some of the regulations within the impalement,” Salvador Mondragon said.

Salvador Mondragon is the Fisheries Management Biologist. He said the City of Sikeston will be one of four in the region to have its lake stocked with trout during winter of 2023.

“We have a program here in Jackson, Perryville and Farmington,” Mondragon said.

Bass, crappie, bluegill and catfish will be regularly stocked throughout the year.

“Now there’s more variety and more kids have a chance to catch fish on a regular basis,” Care said.

“Crappie fishing has been my big thing all these years at Lake Wappapello, but now that I’ve sold my boat, I’ve got this place to come out to and it’s really, really, really nice, I love it out here,” Lewis said.

Mondragon said the Missouri Department of Conservation is stocking bluegill and catfish in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.