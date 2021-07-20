Paducah road blocked by downed power lines

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A downed power line from a crash earlier on Tuesday, July 20 is blocking a road in Paducah.

The McCracken County Emergency Management Agency reports that U.S. 60/Irvin Cobb Drive is blocked between Broad and Brown Streets.

This is along U.S. 60 near the 15.5 mile marker, near the Bargain Hunt Store between Paducah’s southside and the Beltline Overpass area.

Paducah Power is working on the repairs.

Drives are being detoured onto Broad Street and Brown Street.

The road closure is expected to last at least until 3 p.m.

