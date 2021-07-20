Nicest Day Of The Week!

Heartland Votes
Slowly warming over the next several days...
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:44 AM CDT
Mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures in the 60s north and a few low 70s south where thicker clouds are still hanging around. Weather conditions will be pleasant today with sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 80s, and a bit less humid due to northeasterly winds. An upper level low will still impact areas in Kentucky and Tennessee with slightly more cloud cover and a 10% chance of an isolated shower this afternoon. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures warm back near average on Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 80s. We will continue to see temperatures rise back into the low 90s by the weekend with return of southerly winds which will make it very uncomfortable outside. This will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s Friday into the weekend.

-Lisa

