Mo. DHSS reports nearly 9K new cases of COVID-19 in last 7 days

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 8,951 new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days, as of Tuesday, July 20.

That’s an average of 1,279 cases per day.

The department also reported 24 additional deaths in the last week, with an average of three per day.

As of July 17, there were 1,363 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with 44 in the ICU and 207 on ventilators.

The positivity rate of the last seven days in Missouri is 13.7 percent.

DHSS reported 71,965 vaccine doses have been administered in the past week with an average of 10,271 per day.

