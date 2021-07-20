Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police to compete for best looking cruiser

From left: Kentucky State Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol have each enter a photo of...
From left: Kentucky State Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol have each enter a photo of a cruiser for an annual calendar contest.(Source: Kentucky State Police & Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is holding its annual calendar contest for ‘2021 America’s Best Looking Cruiser.’

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Kentucky State Police (KSP) are participating in the contest and both agencies hope your will vote for their cruiser.

Voting begins Tuesday, July 20 through 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 3.

The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2022 calendar.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month.

Participants can vote on their favorite cruiser on the AAST Facebook page or at their website here.

MSHP’s photo entry is of a black MSHP Doge Charger parked in front of a rustic barn with the U.S. flag painted on it. The photo was taken in rural California, Mo.

MSHP's 'Best Looking Cruiser' photo entry features Doge Charger parked in front of a rustic...
MSHP's 'Best Looking Cruiser' photo entry features Doge Charger parked in front of a rustic barn with the U.S. flag painted on it. The photo was taken in California, Mo.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

This year, KSP’s photo entry features a 2015 Camaro. The photo was taken at sunrise on a local horse farm in Woodford County, Ky.

KSP's 'Best Looking Cruiser' photo entry features a 2015 Camaro at a horse farm located in...
KSP's 'Best Looking Cruiser' photo entry features a 2015 Camaro at a horse farm located in Woodford County, Ky.(Source: Kentucky State Police)

“This year’s photo submission represents the bluegrass with imagery of what we are best known for – horse country,” says KSP Spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory. “We selected a photo that not only represents Kentucky State Police but also the citizens we serve on a daily basis.”

MSHP and KSP cruisers have been featured in the AAST calendar before.

KSP won the national contest in 2018 and came in second place last year, with 48,459 total votes.

Last year, Missouri’s photo took 11th place.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Jefferson Co. Sheriff Bullard said Shelby Mitchell's vehicle was swept away during flash...
Autopsy results released on woman found dead in vehicle swept away in flash flooding
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating the death of an...
Death investigation underway at Kentucky Lake following boating incident
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools

Latest News

From left: Justin Riley and J.D. McNew are wanted by Kentucky State Police in separate...
Ky. State Police looking for two men wanted in separate investigations
Jefferson Co. Sheriff Bullard said Shelby Mitchell's vehicle was swept away during flash...
Autopsy results released on woman found dead in vehicle swept away in flash flooding
A downed power line from a crash earlier on Tuesday is blocking a road in Paducah. (Source:...
Paducah road blocked by downed power lines
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases