Missouri Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police to compete for best looking cruiser

(KFVS) - The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is holding its annual calendar contest for ‘2021 America’s Best Looking Cruiser.’

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Kentucky State Police (KSP) are participating in the contest and both agencies hope your will vote for their cruiser.

Voting begins Tuesday, July 20 through 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 3.

The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2022 calendar.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month.

Participants can vote on their favorite cruiser on the AAST Facebook page or at their website here.

MSHP’s photo entry is of a black MSHP Doge Charger parked in front of a rustic barn with the U.S. flag painted on it. The photo was taken in rural California, Mo.

This year, KSP’s photo entry features a 2015 Camaro. The photo was taken at sunrise on a local horse farm in Woodford County, Ky.

“This year’s photo submission represents the bluegrass with imagery of what we are best known for – horse country,” says KSP Spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory. “We selected a photo that not only represents Kentucky State Police but also the citizens we serve on a daily basis.”

MSHP and KSP cruisers have been featured in the AAST calendar before.

KSP won the national contest in 2018 and came in second place last year, with 48,459 total votes.

Last year, Missouri’s photo took 11th place.

