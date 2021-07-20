Ky. State Police looking for two men wanted in separate investigations

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for two men in western Kentucky in separate investigations.

Justin Riley, 39, of Graves County, is wanted on charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.

Troopers say these charges stem from an assault incident that happened in the Golo area of Graves County on June 26. He also being sought on a Graves County bench warrant for failure to pay child support.

According to KSP, Riley is known to live outdoors in a makeshift treehouse near the Golo area, but attempts by law enforcement to find him have been unsuccessful.

Troopers are also looking for J.D. McNew, 64, of McCracken County.

McNew was convicted on rape and sodomy charges in Missouri and moved to Kentucky. He is required by Kentucky law to register as a sex offender as a lifetime registrant.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Riley and McNew is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

