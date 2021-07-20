Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. State Police looking for two men wanted in separate investigations

From left: Justin Riley and J.D. McNew are wanted by Kentucky State Police in separate...
From left: Justin Riley and J.D. McNew are wanted by Kentucky State Police in separate investigations.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for two men in western Kentucky in separate investigations.

Justin Riley, 39, of Graves County, is wanted on charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.

Troopers say these charges stem from an assault incident that happened in the Golo area of Graves County on June 26. He also being sought on a Graves County bench warrant for failure to pay child support.

According to KSP, Riley is known to live outdoors in a makeshift treehouse near the Golo area, but attempts by law enforcement to find him have been unsuccessful.

Troopers are also looking for J.D. McNew, 64, of McCracken County.

McNew was convicted on rape and sodomy charges in Missouri and moved to Kentucky. He is required by Kentucky law to register as a sex offender as a lifetime registrant.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Riley and McNew is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop
Jefferson Co. Sheriff Bullard said Shelby Mitchell's vehicle was swept away during flash...
Autopsy results released on woman found dead in vehicle swept away in flash flooding
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating the death of an...
Death investigation underway at Kentucky Lake following boating incident
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools

Latest News

From left: Kentucky State Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol have each enter a photo of...
Missouri Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police to compete for best looking cruiser
Jefferson Co. Sheriff Bullard said Shelby Mitchell's vehicle was swept away during flash...
Autopsy results released on woman found dead in vehicle swept away in flash flooding
A downed power line from a crash earlier on Tuesday is blocking a road in Paducah. (Source:...
Paducah road blocked by downed power lines
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases