Inspection completed on I-24 Tennessee River Bridge

MARSHALL-LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor completed its inspection of the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge.

Because of this, KYTC said the work zone at I-24 mile point 29.24 was removed a full day earlier than expected.

The I-24 Tennessee River Bridge consists of twin tied-arch suspension bridges at I-24 mile point 29.24 at the Marshall-Livingston County line.

Also known as the Luther Draffen Bridge, it opened to traffic in 1974.

It carries traffic across the Tennessee River between U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31.

According to KYTC, all bridges on public roads in Kentucky get a detailed safety inspection every two years. All long-span lake and river bridges get an additional walk-through inspection annually.

