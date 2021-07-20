Heating back up...

Heartland Votes
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT
Temperatures will still be right below average this afternoon, but hotter weather returns by the end of the week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. The next few days there is only a very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, so the heat will be the bigger story. Highs by Friday will jump back into the lower 90s with feels like numbers back into the triple digits in some areas. The weekend looks even hotter, with widespread lower to mid 90s and feels like numbers in the triple digits. There will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around over the weekend too.

