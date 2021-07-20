Gov. Parson to announce new Mo. DHSS director, vaccine incentive program
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will announce a new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The governor will also discuss COVID-19 in the state and a statewide vaccine incentive program.
He will make the announcement on Wednesday, July 21 at 3 p.m. during a news conference at the State Capitol.
He will be joined by the new DHSS director and acting DHSS Director Robert Knodell.
