Gov. Parson to announce new Mo. DHSS director, vaccine incentive program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will announce a new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

The governor will also discuss COVID-19 in the state and a statewide vaccine incentive program.

He will make the announcement on Wednesday, July 21 at 3 p.m. during a news conference at the State Capitol.

He will be joined by the new DHSS director and acting DHSS Director Robert Knodell.

