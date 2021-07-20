Heartland Votes
First Alert: Beautiful, mild summer day

The sun is shining through the tall grass in Thebes, Ill.
The sun is shining through the tall grass in Thebes, Ill.(Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be a nearly perfect summer day in the Heartland.

Skies will be sunny, afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and humidity will be a bit less, due to northeasterly winds.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says today will be the nicest day of the week.

There is some fine print.

An upper level low is still impacting areas in Kentucky and Tennessee. There is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower this afternoon in these areas.

Tonight, skies will be clear with lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will warm back up to normal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

Temps will continue to rise back into the low 90s by the weekend, with return of southerly winds and higher humidity.

This will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s Friday into the weekend.

