Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a baby found Saturday at the West Boulevard RTA Station.

The baby, who appears to be about 6-months-old, is safe and in foster care, a county spokeswoman said.

The infant was with a man in the station, the spokesperson said. But because authorities were unable to verify that he was the child’s father, they are asking for the public’s help to identify the little girl.

If you know the identity of the child, call 696-KIDS, 9-1-1, or your local law enforcement agency.

