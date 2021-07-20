Heartland Votes
COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a COVID-19 hotspot advisory was issued for three more counties.(Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - A COVID-19 “hotspot advisory” was issued for three central Missouri counties.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, these counties experienced a surge in cases over the past 14 days.

Case numbers for the last 14 days include:

  • Laclede County - 217 total cases
  • Phelps County - 294 total cases
  • Pulaski County - 210 total cases

They join the following counties from earlier advisories:

  • Douglas County
  • Texas County
  • Wright County
  • Barry County
  • McDonald County
  • Newton County
  • Jasper County
  • Greene County
  • Camden County
  • Miller County
  • Morgan County

DHSS said the virus is expected to move east from southwest Missouri along I-44.

The Delta variant, which spreads more easily and has a higher risk of hospitalization than prior variants, is believed to be contributing to the increase.

According to DHSS, vaccination rates in Laclede (24.3 percent), Phelps (31.3 percent) and Pulaski (32.5 percent) counties are below the state rate of more than 40 percent.

Experts say at least 70 percent to 80 percent of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.

