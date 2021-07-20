COVID-19 ‘hotspot advisory’ issued for 3 central Mo. counties

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A COVID-19 “hotspot advisory” was issued for three central Missouri counties.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, these counties experienced a surge in cases over the past 14 days.

Case numbers for the last 14 days include:

Laclede County - 217 total cases

Phelps County - 294 total cases

Pulaski County - 210 total cases

They join the following counties from earlier advisories:

Douglas County

Texas County

Wright County

Barry County

McDonald County

Newton County

Jasper County

Greene County

Camden County

Miller County

Morgan County

DHSS said the virus is expected to move east from southwest Missouri along I-44.

The Delta variant, which spreads more easily and has a higher risk of hospitalization than prior variants, is believed to be contributing to the increase.

According to DHSS, vaccination rates in Laclede (24.3 percent), Phelps (31.3 percent) and Pulaski (32.5 percent) counties are below the state rate of more than 40 percent.

Experts say at least 70 percent to 80 percent of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.