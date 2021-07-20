Community raises money for young boy bullied at school for his clothes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A GoFundMe page for 13-year-old Kingston raised more than four times the goal amount with the help the community.

This school year he can show off a new wardrobe and an extra boost of confidence.

“It feels like another Christmas, second Christmas,” Kingston said.

The teen racked up on new shoes, clothes and school supplies thanks to a GoFundMe page set up by his neighbor.

“I didn’t even know she had set up the GoFundMe,” Kingston said.

The page was created after he expressed to his neighbor he was bullied at school, because of his shoes.

“The soles ripped off from the bottom,” Kingston said.

Kingston said his mother, Mary Lawrence, passed away a couple years ago.

“My mom, she was probably one of the nicest ladies in the entire city,” Kingston said.

He now works at a local bakery in Charleston, where he met Sheri Coleman. She’s urging the community to help out more kids in the city.

“These kids need to be secure in themselves, and if they are wearing shoes that are too big or clothes that don’t fit or they are hungry, they can’t put forth their best selves. With Kingston we noticed today with his new shoes he’s stepping high,” Coleman said.

Kingston said the support he’s received from the community is overwhelming. He’s ready to walk down his school halls in his new clothes.

“If I could say how much I appreciate this, it would be past the universe at this point. It’d be past Saturn, it’d be past Jupiter, it’d be out of this world,” Kingston said.

Kingston said he wants to work at the same store his mother worked at when he turns 16, and plans to go to college and become a lawyer.

