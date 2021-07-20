Career program shows southeast Mo. educators opportunities available for students as they enter workforce

SOUTHEAST MO. (KFVS) - A first-of-its-kind program turned southeast Missouri educators into students for a week.

It’s a lesson in local careers, one business leaders hope they’ll take back to their students.

Some teachers, administrators and counselors are the ones doing the learning. They’re taking part in ”Show-Me Careers” put on by the Cape Chamber of Commerce.

“The whole objective behind the program is to expose our high school educators, counselors and administrators to the opportunities that we have available here in our workforce,” said Kim Voelker, chamber vice president.

Voelker said the goal was to help teachers build career-focused lesson plans they can take back to the classroom.

“Our educators are the ones spending the most time with students that are in school, and that’s our future workforce, and so we wanted to bring this program to Cape Girardeau,” Voelker said.

The educators came from several districts and communities, including Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Delta and Woodland.

Marcia Eggimann teaches 7th and 8th grade math in Advance.

“I’m a junior high teacher so we need to have pathways for these students before they get to that juncture of their education,” she said. “They need to have opportunities to see what’s out there and I think in our rural school, which we are, that is the biggest thing getting the students the opportunity to see what’s out there.”

The week-long lesson included field trips to a number of local businesses, including Codefi, Century Casino and Southeast Health.

Saxony PE teacher Amy Birk said she looks forward to sharing what she’s learning with her students.

“There’s so many jobs out there that they can get into right out of high school and work their way up and get paid to do that along the way. So, they’re helped with their education and encouraged to do that and not always is a four-year college the plan for every child,” Birk said.

