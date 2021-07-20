Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau restaurant hosts inaugural hot dog eating contest

The hot dog eating contest is hosted by Rufus Red Hots in Cape Girardeau.
The hot dog eating contest is hosted by Rufus Red Hots in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - How many hot dogs do you think you can eat?

You can find out at a hot dog eating contest in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 24.

It’s happening at Rufus Red Hots where 10 contestants are going to eat as many hot dogs as they can as part of the inaugural hot dog eating contest.

Rufus owner Yolanda Cawthon said there will be lots of fun, a raffle and Rufus gear to be given away with an exciting atmosphere.

“What it means is that we’re bringing the community in together and we’re all going to come in and participate in something that is pure unadulterated fun,” Cawthon said. “We’re going to enjoy that day. It’s going to be a sunny day. We’re going to be out here cheering each other on and hopefully it will bring the community together.”

If you would like to watch, you are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Organizers say COVID-19 precautions will be taken.

The challenge starts at 10:30 a.m. at Rufus in Cape Girardeau.

