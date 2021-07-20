Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau city council approves placing internet sales tax on Nov. ballot

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Online shoppers in Cape Girardeau could end up paying a little bit more for those items delivered to their doors.

In a unanimous vote at Monday night’s city council meeting, leaders approved a plan to place an internet sales tax on the ballot later this year.

Online sales tax has already been approved at the county level. Governor Mike Parson signed a bill earlier in 2021 making Missouri the final state to adopt such a tax.

City leaders argued an online sales tax would level the playing field for brick and mortar stores, and modernize the city’s taxing system.

Voters will have the final say during a special election on November 2.

