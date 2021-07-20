Balk Knob Cross goes dark for lighting repairs thanks to donation

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - More than $3,000 was donated to an Illinois monument making it go dark later this week.

For the first time in 10 years the Bald Knob Cross will not be lit up. Crews will be working to repair the lighting.

“We could not be what we are today without the generous support of community members,” said Executive Director Jeffrey Isbell.

He said he is thankful for the monetary donation.

“On Friday, we had an anonymous person walk in that our volunteer didn’t know. And this person walked in and said, ‘I hear you are having some lighting issues. I’d like to make a contribution to help with that.’”

And he did, by handing over a white envelope.

“We open the envelope and there was just over $3,100 in the envelope to help upgrade our lighting systems that shine on the cross every night,” Isbell said.

The money will be used to repair the rusted lighting fixtures and install updated LED lights, making the cross more visible at night.

“As technology has advanced, so has the need for greater lighting, and we’ll have a whole new lighting structure in each of the lights to shine on the cross,” Isbell explained.

The project, which is projected to cost almost $5,000, will be finished in about two weeks.

You can find more information on donating to Bald Knob Cross online.

