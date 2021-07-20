1 person injured in reported shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a reported shooting on Monday evening, July 19.

According to Carbondale police, officers responded to a Carbondale hospital around 5:50 p.m. for a report of someone with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

They said the victim reported walking near the intersection of North Pierce Street and East Burke Street and heard shots being fired somewhere in the area. The victim reported being hit by gunfire and then running to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim did not indicate if they were the intended target or not.

No other injuries or damage to property was reported as a result of the incident.

There is not any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

