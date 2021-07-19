Heartland Votes
Victim: Fight over money led to stabbing

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A homeless man in Metropolis was arrested in connection with the stabbing another man.

Officers were called shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 18 to Filmore and East Fifth Streets to a report of someone being stabbed.

When they arrived they found a man who told officers that he had been in a fight over money.

He was transported by ambulance to a Kentucky hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Jontrell D. Foster, took-off from the scene, but was later found shortly after 6 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.

Foster was taken into custody.

Police searched him and said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Foster was arrested and booked into the Massac County Detention Center.

He was charged with aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

