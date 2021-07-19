Heartland Votes
Temperatures will be comfortable for this time of the year the next couple of days.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are enjoying drier, cooler air across the area allowing comfortable temperatures for this time of the year. This evening readings will fall into the lower 70s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. There will be a slim chance for a pop up shower in our eastern counties however, most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

Wednesday will start off very comfortable with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s across much of the Heartland. The dry air will warm rapidly with highs Wednesday afternoon reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As we head into your weekend, the heat and humidity will return to the area. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index above 100 degrees.

