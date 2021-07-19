Heartland Votes
S7HD reports 40 new cases of COVID-19 in region

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 19.

The health department also reported 18 newly recovered cases.

There have been a total of 103 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the beginning of the pandemic.

Due to the continuing rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the region, the health department said it will bring back the daily reporting of numbers.

This will continue until further notice.

Posted by Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Residents in the seven county region can now schedule themselves for COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s vaccine registration system online.

You can also call the health department’s administrative office for help with scheduling at 618-634-2297.

