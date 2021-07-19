Recent rainfall damages some Heartland crops

KASKASKIA, Ill. (KFVS) - If you’re a farmer in the Heartland, you might have been battling lots of rain lately with your crops.

Farmers we spoke with said rainfall took a toll on some crops over the past few days in the area.

Lance Menard is a farmer with Menard Farms in Perry County, Mo. He has crops in southeast Missouri and in southern Illinois.

He said he received more than 5 inches of rainfall by Friday, which flooded some of his pumpkins and sweet corn.

“Seeds are expensive, fertilizer is expensive and now this ground is sitting just barren now,” Menard said. “And sweet corn is a major crop for me. Now that I don’t have that crop, it’s going to affect the bottom dollar at the end of the year.”

This is something he dealt with not too long ago.

“We did have sweet corn back here. We planted this first crop back in June. We had a heavy rainstorm then that had flooded it out and then I replanted this about three weeks ago and then that storm we had Thursday night, it just drowned out everything we had here,” Menard said. “Two crops, all lost due to the heavy rains.”

Menard said what’s lost from the flooding is gone for good and he is not going to replant that type of crop in its place again this year.

“Dollar figure here, there is several thousand dollars worth of sweet corn that I lost here; over this span of time,” Menard said. “Not only the seed, the fertilizer, but the time putting it in, the end value of the crop is what I lost.”

He is considering planting some fall crops; however, such as lettuce and turnips to try to get some inventory and money he lost.

