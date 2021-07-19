Heartland Votes
Prosecutor charges second man in shooting incident at Lake Ozark restaurant

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Miller County prosecutor charged a second person in a shooting incident at a Lake Ozark restaurant leaving one dead, and four others injured.

Daniel Kurtzeborn, Iberia, Mo., faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Kurtzeborn was originally interviewed on scene and said he did not have a firearm nor did he discharge one because of a previous criminal record. They say video surveillance obtained by State Troopers show otherwise.

Monday was business as usual on the strip with many tourists are enjoying the restaurants and shops.

”This area is always busy, busy,” said Miriam Teagarden, she works for LakeSurf.

She says the strip is safe area despite the shooting that happened late Thursday night.

”Yes it is, a few days ago something happened next to the store, but this is the first time,” said Teagardent.

The shooting happened during bike night at a popular restaurant.

One of the owners of another store hopes the shooting doesn’t make visitors think the area is dangerous.

”The word biker people think nothing but gangs,” said Brooke Haller, he is the co-owner of Blue Waters & Waves LLC.

Teagardent says the violence won’t take away the fact that she likes her job.

”I really like working in this area, I have a nice view!,” said Teagardent.

