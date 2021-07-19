Heartland Votes
Pawprints mark latest step in construction project for new pet shelter

Tank, one dog who is currently looking for his forever home, got to put his paws in freshly poured concrete at the building site of the new Humane Society Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Jordin Wyatt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fresh concrete was poured Monday morning at the construction site for the new Humane Society of Southeast Missouri building in Cape Girardeau.

Tank, one dog who is currently looking for his forever home, left his stamp of approval on the job by leaving his pawprints into the new concrete pad.

“Anytime that we have poured concrete, we like to have little pawprints,” said Executive Director Humane Society Southeast Missouri Tracy Poston. “The concrete guys are like ‘surely you don’t want to do that with the fresh concrete’ and we’re like ‘no, we do.’ Because that’s what its all about. Our ability to save more lives and do more for the community and having their pawprints, they’re a part of this and that’s why we’re here so it just makes sense for them to be included in the construction parts.”

Tank, one dog who is currently looking for his forever home, got to put his paws in freshly poured concrete at the building site of the new Humane Society Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

While the parking lot was being poured, the air conditioning was turned on.

Financial support for the new shelter is still needed.

The Humane Society was able to secure a bank loan in order to allow construction of the new building to continue.

The shelter is now hoping the community will come through for them to get it paid off soon, so they aren’t stuck with debt.

According to Poston, they are still in need of about $1,000,000.

The Humane Society will be holding their third annual Pet Expo and Fall Festival in September to help with fundraising.

It is the first fundraising event since the pandemic.

There will be indoor and outdoor events so that everyone who attends can feel safe and welcome.

The Humane Society hopes they will be able to open their new facility sometime in the fall.

