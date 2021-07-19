Murray State picked as OVC football favorites

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University was picked as the preseason football favorites in the Ohio Valley Conference for the 2021 season.

The Races picked up seven of the possible 14 first-place votes in a poll of league head coaches and communications officers.

The university totaled 64 points to finish just ahead of Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri, who tied for second-place with 60 points.

The Governors and Redhawks were 2019 OVC Co-Champions and both appeared in the FCS Playoffs this season.

The 2020-21 Conference play took place in the spring, and the seven OVC member institutions will play a six-game round robin Conference schedule this season, the 74th year of football in the OVC.

In the first season under head coach Dean Hood, Murray State earned its first national ranking since 2011 on its way to a 5-2 OVC record and second-place OVC finish. The team played for the league title the final week of the season.

MSU finished the year ranked No. 17 in the FCS Coaches Poll (No. 18 in the Stats Perform poll).

Austin Peay has been ranked in each of the past three seasons (2018-20) including finishing last year No. 23 in the Stats Perform poll; this comes after never being ranked previously in its program history.

Just a year removed (2019) from an OVC Championship and playoff berth, Southeast Missouri finished 4-3 in Conference play last season.

Now in his eighth year as head coach, Tom Matukewicz has established SEMO Division I records for overall (37) and OVC wins (29) as well as wins over nationally-ranked opponents (6).

2021 OVC Football Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

Murray State (7 first-place votes) - 64 points

Austin Peay (4) - 60

Southeast Missouri (3) - 60

UT Martin - 38

Tennessee State - 32

Tennessee Tech - 28

Eastern Illinois - 12

2021 OVC Preseason Football Team

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Draylen Ellis (QB), Austin Peay

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Kordell Jackson (NB), Austin Peay

OFFENSE

QB - Preston Rice, Murray State

QB - Draylen Ellis, Austin Peay

RB - Devon Starling, Tennessee State

RB - Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri

FB - Benjamin Johnson, Tennessee State

WR - Zack Smith, Southeast Missouri

WR - Colton Dowell, UT Martin

WR - LaMartez Brooks, Murray State

WR - Donnell Williams, UT Martin

WR - Cam Wyche, Tennessee State

WR - Jacob Bell, Murray State

TE - Rodney Williams II, UT Martin

OL - Cam Durley, Tennessee State

OL - Bucky Williams, Austin Peay

OL - Jaden Rosenthall, Southeast Missouri

OL - Levi Nesler, Murray State

OL - Jacob Vance, Murray State

OL - Shyron Rodgers, Southeast Missouri

OL - Matthan Hatchie, UT Martin

OL - Colby McKee, Austin Peay

OL - Seth Johnson, Austin Peay

DEFENSE

DT - Bryson Donnell, Southeast Missouri

DT - Davoan Hawkins, Tennessee State

DE - Chris Tucker, Tennessee Tech

DE - Ethan Edmondson, Murray State

OLB - Omardrick Douglas, Southeast Missouri

OLB - Scotty Humpich, Murray State

OLB - James Green, Tennessee State

ILB - Eric Samuta, Murray State

ILB - Jason Johnson, Eastern Illinois

ILB - Jack McDonald, Austin Peay

CB - Marcis Floyd, Murray State

CB - Jay Woods, UT Martin

S - Deven Sims, UT Martin

S - Josh Reliford, Tennessee Tech

S - Josh Green, Tennessee State

NB - Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay

SPECIALISTS

K - Antonio Zita, Tennessee State

P - Zach Haynes, Southeast Missouri

KR - Matt Judd, Eastern Illinois

PR - Malik Honeycutt, Murray State

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.