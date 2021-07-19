Heartland Votes
Much drier weather ahead...

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After such a wet weekend in many places, the next several days are looking mainly dry. With that said, there will be some scattered showers in our southern counties this afternoon and evening. Mainly in the Bootheel and Tennessee. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mainly dry too, but temperatures will start to go back up too. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will climb back into the lower 90s by the end of week, and heat index values will top back out near 100 degrees.

