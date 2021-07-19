Mississippi Co. Health Dept. reports 16% increase in COVID-19 cases

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Health Department reported a 16 percent increase in cases of COVID-19.

County health leaders said the positivity rate went from 6 percent on June 22 to 16 percent on Monday, July 19.

The health department said the vaccine will help limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as of July 18, there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four probable antigen cases in the county in the past seven days.

The dashboard’s trajectory showed Mississippi County moving to a 133.3 percent change in cases and a 3.1 percent change in the positivity rate.

