Less Rain & More Sun Today!

By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
An isolated shower is possible this morning, but the trend will be drier conditions today than over the weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s/low 70s starting off the day.

Areas will experience more sunshine today in between clouds with a few isolated showers in our southern counties that will be circulating around the back side of an upper-low pressure system. Good news is as this system moves further south, this will lessen rain chances over the next few days. Highs to day will be in the mid 80s.

The next few days are looking to be more pleasant with the upper 80s around and sunshine. Northerly winds will bring slightly less humid air in as well. We will warm back up into the low 90 by the end of the week. Heat indices at this period of time will be back in the upper 90s/low 100s.

-Lisa

