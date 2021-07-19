Heartland Votes
KSP: Teen accused of killing mother, sister escapes from Lexington jail

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police and Kentucky State Police are searching for a teen who escaped from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

At just 16 years old, Kentucky State Police warn Luke Craig is a threat to public safety. He escaped Sunday afternoon at around 3:45.

Troopers say if you see him, do not approach him, but call KSP instead. They say he’s considered dangerous. He’s about 5-foot-5, weighs around 130 pounds and wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers.

Craig is accused of killing his mother and sister in Anderson County September of last year. He led officers on a chase through Anderson, Franklin and Shelby counties. Officers finally caught up to Craig in Jefferson County.

As for his current whereabouts, Trooper Bernis Napier with Kentucky State Police says it’s hard to pinpoint a specific area.

“We’ve been receiving calls and tips and we’re investigating all of those leads and going to all those locations to see if we can locate him,” Trooper Napier said. “Some of them are out of the Lexington area but we’re still checking those areas and making sure he’s not there, and if he is there, we can try and get him located and picked up.”

Trooper Napier says part of the ongoing investigation is how Craig escaped.

If you see Craig, call 911 or (800) 222-5555.

