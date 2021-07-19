Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and caramel popcorn.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Krispy Kreme Carnival is rolling into town with doughnuts inspired by iconic carnival treats.

For a limited time, the doughnut shop is bringing flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to participating stores throughout the country.

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn.

The carnival doughnuts will be available, July 19 – August 8.

Click here to check participating stores.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the crash report, the impact caused the Mazda to hit the juvenile, who was outside...
Two teens die in I-55 crash
Shooting in Paducah sends one man to hospital
The Twisted Cat Outdoor Fishing Tournament stopped in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Catfishing series stops in Cape Girardeau
Generic flood sign
Flooded roadways reported in Paducah, drivers encouraged to stay home
The front end of the garbage truck was on fire.
Garbage truck catches fire in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
Biden says federal infrastructure investments can prolong economic growth
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools