Ill. Gov. Pritzker announces he’s running for re-election

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced he and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will run for re-election in 2022.

The governor released a video on Monday, July 19 making the announcement.

“I can’t tell you what pride it gives me as Governor of the state to see the people of Illinois standing up for one another. We saw the fundamental goodness of the people of Illinois exists in Southern Illinois as it does in Central Illinois as it does in Northern Illinois,” Governor JB Pritzker said in the video. “Part of why I’m running for re-election is because I watched the heroes across our state step up and do the right thing. We had so much to accomplish and we were able to do that -- together. I’m very proud of all of the people of the state of Illinois and we have so much more we can do together.”

Currently, three Republicans have declared their intention to challenge Pritzker in the 2022 gubernatorial race, including Senator Paul Schimpf.

