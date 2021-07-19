Heartland Votes
Advertisement

I-24 eastbound reduced to 1 lane due to truck fire in Marshall Co., Ky.

Officials expect one lane of I-24 eastbound to be closed until 8:30 a.m.
Officials expect one lane of I-24 eastbound to be closed until 8:30 a.m.(WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound in Marshall County is restricted to one lane during the morning commute on Monday, July 19.

The lane restriction is between the 19 and 20 mile marker located in the western part of the county.

All traffic will be moved to the left lane of I-24.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the lane reduction is to allow crews to clean-up debris from a truck fire earlier on Sunday.

Crews will have to cut a trailer in half in order to get it removed from the area.

The clean-up process is expected to last until at least 8:30 p.m.

Traffic is expected to back-up in this area due to the lane reduction.

Drivers are advised to consider a self-detour by taking the U.S. 68 Reidland exit 16 interchange to U.S. 62 eastbound to return to I-24 at Calvert City exit 27.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the crash report, the impact caused the Mazda to hit the juvenile, who was outside...
Two teens die in I-55 crash
Shooting in Paducah sends one man to hospital
Generic flood sign
Flooded roadways reported in Paducah, drivers encouraged to stay home
The Twisted Cat Outdoor Fishing Tournament stopped in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Catfishing series stops in Cape Girardeau
The front end of the garbage truck was on fire.
Garbage truck catches fire in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume service on Monday, July 19.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reopen Monday
Generic flood sign
Flooded roadways reported in Paducah, drivers encouraged to stay home
According to the crash report, the impact caused the Mazda to hit the juvenile, who was outside...
Two teens die in I-55 crash
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/16