I-24 eastbound reduced to 1 lane due to truck fire in Marshall Co., Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound in Marshall County is restricted to one lane during the morning commute on Monday, July 19.

The lane restriction is between the 19 and 20 mile marker located in the western part of the county.

All traffic will be moved to the left lane of I-24.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the lane reduction is to allow crews to clean-up debris from a truck fire earlier on Sunday.

Crews will have to cut a trailer in half in order to get it removed from the area.

The clean-up process is expected to last until at least 8:30 p.m.

Traffic is expected to back-up in this area due to the lane reduction.

Drivers are advised to consider a self-detour by taking the U.S. 68 Reidland exit 16 interchange to U.S. 62 eastbound to return to I-24 at Calvert City exit 27.

