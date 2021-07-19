Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 41 new cases of COVID-19

The Graves County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 19.
The Graves County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 19.(WMTV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 19.

A summary of cases in the county include:

  • New cases - 41
  • Total case count - 4,060
  • Total deaths - 101

“Our number of positive cases have increased by 80 percent this week,” said Kathy Gifford, nurse supervisor for the health department.

Noel Coplen, director of the health department, asked residents to consider the benefits of vaccinations.

