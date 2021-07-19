Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing on Delta variant Monday

Governor Andy Beshear announced he will be holding a briefing on Kentucky’s response to the Delta variant at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 19.(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced he will be holding a briefing on Kentucky’s response to the Delta variant at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 19.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant is a more transmissible strain of the coronavirus and first detected in the U.S. in March 2021.

Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack will join Gov. Beshear for the briefing.

Currently, there are five counties in the Commonwealth in the red zone, which indicates a high rate of COVID-19 cases.

Three of these counties, Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg, border Heartland counties.

Counties in the red zone are advised by the state to follow these recommendations in order to decrease the spread of COVID-19:

  • Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.
  • Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually.
  • Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.
  • Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
  • Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.
  • Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
  • Do not host or attend gatherings of any size Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home.
  • Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), the positivity rate in the state as of Monday morning is 4.49 percent.

KDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

