Friends, bandmates remember Branson performer Randy McConnell after losing fight to COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Friends and former bandmates are remembering the life of long time Branson performer Randy McConnell. He died after a week long battle with COVID-19 on Sunday, July 18.

McConnell performed with the Baldknobbers, Pierce Arrow, and Silver Dollar City, among others. But, to those who knew him the most, they said he was the best friend anyone could ever ask.

“Here in a few hours we gotta go down and take the stage and to think he won’t be over there playing this it’s weird,” Former bandmate Grant Moody said.

Moody is the lead guitarist for the Baldknobbers. He says he’s known McConnell since he was a kid.

”I was the ring bearer in he and Kristy’s wedding,” said Moody.

Moody said in 2014 he went to work at the Pierce Arrow Theater where Randy had spent more than 17 years on stage.

”After I left Pierce Arrow and came to work here at the Baldknobbers he eventually came over here, I convinced him to come work with us,” said Moody.

He said some of his favorite memories were made on the road with McConnell.

”Traveling with Randy was a lot of fun, he always made sure to poke fun at me and give me hard time I feel like that’s why we really loved each other because we could dish it out to each other,” Moody.

Moody’s dad Greg was friends with McConnell for almost 30 years.

”I met Randy in 1992 working at Silver Dollar City, I went to work at Echo Hollow in the Time Machine Band,” Greg Moody said.

Greg Moody said McConnell’s dedication and generosity to others is what stood out the most.

”Dedicated to Christ his lord Jesus Christ and dedicated to his job and his music and dedicated to his family, he was one of those guys if you were gonna go fight a battle you wanted Randy with you,” Greg Moody said.

McConnell also played for the legend Buck Trent.

”He always told me that was one of the coolest things of his career he loved putting those coats on and playing with Buck,” Greg Moody said.

The Moodys said despite how difficult it will be to play without McConnell, the show must go on.

”And he would want it to go so we’re gonna do it for him,” said Greg Moody.

