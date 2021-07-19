Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 21 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday, July 18.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 15
- Total cases - 8,027
- Total deaths - 131
Franklin County
- New cases - 6
- Total cases - 4,834
- Total deaths - 70
