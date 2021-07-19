Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday, July 18.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday, July 18.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 15
  • Total cases - 8,027
  • Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

  • New cases - 6
  • Total cases - 4,834
  • Total deaths - 70

