Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday, July 18.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 15

Total cases - 8,027

Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

New cases - 6

Total cases - 4,834

Total deaths - 70

