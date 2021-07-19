Heartland Votes
Former NASA astronaut reacts to Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos will take off into space Tuesday, July 20, for a suborbital flight.

It’s the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepherd spacecraft to carry passengers.

Tuesday’s blastoff to space could provide opportunities for more people in the future, according to former NASA astronaut Dr. Linda Godwin.

“I like seeing it open up as another path for private citizens to potentially get to orbit, so right now it’s a very expensive proposition, but it starts the process of you know hopefully someday opening up more of that,” Godwin said.

Godwin, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, said flying to space for the first time is an experience like no other.

“There’s a countdown and anticipation and for them also it’s waiting on something that they’ve dreamed of for a long time... they’re looking forward to something they’ve never experienced before so they don’t know what to expect,” she said.

Jeff Bezos will be joined by his brother Mark Bezos, aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daeman.

This flight makes history because Funk, who’s 82, will be the oldest person to fly in space and Daeman is the first paying passenger and youngest ever to launch.

“It’s not easy to do so they’ve worked pretty hard to get where they are. Its still a niche for pretty wealthy people, although there are people that they select to take a long that are not in that category, so I guess in that sense there’s a few more opportunities,” she said.

The crew takes off Tuesday morning at 8 central time in the desert near Van Horn, Texas.

We’ll have live coverage on KFVS12.

