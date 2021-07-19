Heartland Votes
First Alert: Rain moving out, sunshine moving in

A beautiful summer sunrise over Patton, Mo.
((Source: CNews/Steve Yamnitz))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Heartland will finally start drying out today!

An isolated shower is possible this morning, but the rest of the day will be drier than the weekend.

Clouds will start to decrease throughout the day allowing for some sunshine.

A few isolated showers are possible in our southern counties as an upper-low pressure system pushes further south.

Afternoon highs will be mild in the mid 80s.

The next few days will be pleasant with more sunshine and temps in the upper 80s.

It will also be slightly less humid due to northerly winds.

Highs in the low 90s return by the end of the week, with feels-like temps in the upper 90s to low 100s.

