Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reopen Monday
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume service on Monday, July 19.
The ferry has been closed since Friday when the rudder was damaged by a submerged log in the river.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, repairs are finished and the ferry will reopen Monday morning on the regular summer schedule.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
Route trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings..
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.