Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reopen Monday

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume service on Monday, July 19.

The ferry has been closed since Friday when the rudder was damaged by a submerged log in the river.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, repairs are finished and the ferry will reopen Monday morning on the regular summer schedule.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

Route trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings..

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.