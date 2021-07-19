Heartland Votes
Deputies: Man wanted out of Hopkins Co., Ky. possibly armed, dangerous

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Joseph L. Franklin is possible armed and...
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Joseph L. Franklin is possible armed and dangerous.(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on charges of endangerment and terroristic threatening.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Joseph L. Franklin is possible armed and dangerous.

He is wanted on charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by a felon and using restricted ammo during felon (shot fired).

Franklin is described as 6-feet tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-821-5661 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.

