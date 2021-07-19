Heartland Votes
COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Marion and Benton, Ill.

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its Marion and Benton locations.

You can make an appointment for a vaccine at the Marion office on Mondays and the Benton office on Tuesdays of each week.

Clinic scheduled appointments include:

  • Monday - Marion office from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday - Benton office from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Schedule your appointment online through the CDC website.

According to the health department, it may say “out of stock” under Franklin-Williamson Bi-County, but this is not accurate.

You can also schedule an appointment through the Bi-County Health Department website, or call the Bi-County office at 618-993-8111.

The Marion Walmart is also offering COVID-19 clinics on Saturday and Sunday. You can visit their website or call 618-997-2021 to make an appointment.

The health department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 19.

Williamson County

  • New cases - 14
  • Total cases - 8,041
  • Total deaths - 131

Franklin County

  • New cases - 11
  • Total cases - 4,845
  • Total deaths - 70

