Chiefs to bar fan interaction with players at training camp

The Chiefs open their training camp July 28 in St. Joseph, Missouri (Source: KFVS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to get tickets in advance to visit the Super Bowl runner-up’s training camp this year, and they won’t be able to get autographs from players because of COVID-19.

Head team orthopedic surgeon and Dr. Paul Schroeppel said Monday that fans won’t be allowed to interact with players under the NFL’s protocols for preventing coronavirus outbreaks.

The Chiefs open their training camp July 28 in St. Joseph, Missouri, with attendance limited. Missouri has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases because of the faster-spreading delta variant.

Schroeppel discussed the team’s plans on a daily University of Kansas Health System webcast.

