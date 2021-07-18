Trash truck catches fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A trash truck caught on fire in Cape Girardeau.

It happened at 2070 Southern Expressway behind the Waste Connections building.

Two engine companies and a battalion chief were dispatched.

Crews began to respond approximately at 3:42.

The engine compartment was on fire and about 30% involved.

“The whole front of the truck was involved in fire,” Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said. “It took two engine companies to contain the fire.”

When crews arrived, they discovered that another vehicle was imminent danger of ignition.

Minor damage was done to that vehicle.

It appears to be an electrical problem in the vehicle.

There was no trash inside the vehicle at the time.

Crews had the fire contained in 10 to 15 minutes.

However, they managed to contain the situation after a few minutes.

